Omega’s Ramil Roda battles Japanese in Korea for IBF title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Omega Boxing Gym’s Ramil Roda isn’t leaving a single stone unturned in his training camp for his upcoming fight in Seoul, South Korea on April 26.

Roda along with several Omega Boxing Gym pugs trained in Baguio City, including the No.1 ranked light flyweight, Cristian Araneta, at the Philippine boxing team’s training camp.

It will be a tough test for Roda as he faces Japanese Ryang Ho Han for the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) International super flyweight title in a fight card promoted by The Won Promotions.

Roda and Han will battle in the co-main event, while Korean Deok No Yun and Japanese Yuki Nonaka will be the main event protagonists going against each other for the OPBF and WBO Asia Pacific super middleweight titles.

IMPRESSIVE WINNING STREAK

The 25-year-old Roda from Bukidnon is on an impressive winning streak. He hasn’t been beaten since 2023, racking up six consecutive wins, with the latest snagging him the Philippine super flyweight title against Ian Donaire at the Omega Boxing Gym in Mandaue City last December.

He has an impressive seven wins with four knockouts paired with one defeat and two draws in his resume.

This will be his first fight abroad against his first foreign opponent.

On the other hand, Han, 27, of Osaka, Japan will face his first Filipino opponent. He has an unbeaten 3-0 (win-loss) record with two knockouts.

Despite this, Roda is more ready than ever after experiencing top-notch sparring with Philippine team members and high-altitude training in Baguio City for this make-or-break fight for him in Korea.

