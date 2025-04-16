Magnitude 5.8 earthquake jolts Sarangani

By: Philippine News Agency April 16,2025 - 07:43 AM

MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 5.8 earthquake rocked Sarangani province at 5:42 a.m. Wednesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

In its bulletin, Phivolcs said the quake’s epicenter was traced some 43 km. southwest of Maitum town.

The quake was tectonic in origin and had a depth of focus of 10 km., it added.

Intensity IV was felt in Kiamba, Sarangani; T’Boli, Banga, Suralla and Tupi in South Cotabato; Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat.

Intensity III was felt Maitum, Glan, Alabel in Sarangani; City of General Santos, Norala, City of Koronadal, Lake Sebu, Santo Niño in South Cotabato; and Columbio, Isulan, Esperanza in Sultan Kudarat.

Intensity II was felt in Maasim, Sarangani; Bagumbayan, President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat.

Intensity I was felt in Kalilangan, Bukidnon; Kidapawan City and M’lang in Cotabato; Magsaysay, Davao City, and Matanao and Davao del Sur; and Kapatagan in Lanao del Norte.

Phivolcs said aftershocks and damage are expected.(PNA)

