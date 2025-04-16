menu
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
search
search
Mallworld

Discover Easter celebrations for the whole family at The Mall | NUSTAR

By: - April 16, 2025

As Holy Week unfolds, a sense of reflection and renewal fills the air. While some seek quiet moments of prayer, others look forward to simply slowing down. 

Whether it’s attending Mass, enjoying a quiet meal, treating the kids to something fun, or simply being present with loved ones, The Mall | NUSTAR becomes more than just a destination, but a part of how families choose to spend this meaningful season.

This season, The Mall | NUSTAR offers a space where all can come together. With a series of activities designed to honor both the solemnity and the joy of the season, the mall becomes more than just a shopping destination, but a place to celebrate the togetherness that Easter brings.

Easter Sunday Mass at The Mall Atrium

At the heart of the season observance is an Easter Sunday Mass at 11:00 AM at the The Mall Atrium, located on Level 1. The Mall | NUSTAR actually holds a Sunday Mass every week to offer a serene setting for worship for mall-goers and nearby communities.

Easter Sunday Mass at The Mall Atrium

This Easter Sunday, share in the spirit of the season and take part in this meaningful gathering for a chance to reconnect with your faith, share a sense of community, and experience the peace that comes with this sacred time.

The Easter Treasure Chest Promo

Apart from quiet moments of prayer and reflection, The Mall | NUSTAR offers exciting surprises for shoppers this season.

The Easter Treasure Chest Promo of The Mall | NUSTAR

Until April 18, 2025, shoppers who spend a minimum of ₱1,500 at participating stores are eligible to join the Easter Treasure Chest Promo. Simply present your receipts at the Concierge booth on weekdays for a chance to win exciting rewards, including:

  • Complimentary tickets to NUSTAR’s exclusive Easter events
  • An overnight stay at the luxurious Fili Hotel Cebu
  • Special gifts and merchandise from participating tenants
  • A selection of premium chocolates and candies

For an added surprise, follow The Mall | NUSTAR on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok and spot the hidden Golden Egg in one of their posts, take a screenshot, and present it at the Concierge to receive an extra prize.

Mom & Me Easter Treat at Oasis Nail Tropics

To add a touch of pampering to the Easter celebration, Oasis Nail Tropics introduces Mom & Me Easter Treat, wherein for any spa treatment availed, customers will receive a complimentary Kiddie Art Mani for their child. 

This special offer is valid until April 30, 2025, and encourages mothers and daughters to enjoy quality time through a shared self-care experience. Known for its relaxing ambiance and expertly delivered services, Oasis Nail Tropics offers a refreshing break for families amidst the seasonal rush.

Find Your Next Favorite Dish

After a relaxing break or a fun shopping spree, why not treat yourself to something delicious? At The Mall | NUSTAR, you’ll find plenty of dining options to satisfy every craving. Head over to the Food Hall on Level 3 and discover a diverse selection of cuisines. From local favorites to international flavors, there’s something for everyone.

For those looking for a more refined dining experience, explore the variety of restaurants at The Strip and Level 2. Whether you’re in the mood for a casual bite, a gourmet experience, or something sweet to end the day, you’ll find an array of dining options to suit your taste.

A Destination for All This Easter

This Easter, The Mall | NUSTAR places itself not only as a premier retail and leisure hub, but a space that embraces religious significance. Whether it’s attending Mass, enjoying a quiet meal, treating the kids to something fun, or simply being present with loved ones, The Mall | NUSTAR becomes more than just a destination, but a part of how families choose to spend this meaningful season.

For more information, visit the official Facebook page of The Mall | NUSTAR or inquire at The Mall Concierge booth.

Read More
Mallworld

Discover Easter celebrations for the whole family at The Mall | NUSTAR

By:
Mallworld

Skyro partners with Metro Retail to expand flexible financing nationwide
Mallworld

FELIP set to rock Ayala Center Cebu on April 11, 2025

Latest Stories
Most Read
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.