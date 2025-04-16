Discover Easter celebrations for the whole family at The Mall | NUSTAR

As Holy Week unfolds, a sense of reflection and renewal fills the air. While some seek quiet moments of prayer, others look forward to simply slowing down.

This season, The Mall | NUSTAR offers a space where all can come together. With a series of activities designed to honor both the solemnity and the joy of the season, the mall becomes more than just a shopping destination, but a place to celebrate the togetherness that Easter brings.

Easter Sunday Mass at The Mall Atrium

At the heart of the season observance is an Easter Sunday Mass at 11:00 AM at the The Mall Atrium, located on Level 1. The Mall | NUSTAR actually holds a Sunday Mass every week to offer a serene setting for worship for mall-goers and nearby communities.

This Easter Sunday, share in the spirit of the season and take part in this meaningful gathering for a chance to reconnect with your faith, share a sense of community, and experience the peace that comes with this sacred time.

The Easter Treasure Chest Promo

Apart from quiet moments of prayer and reflection, The Mall | NUSTAR offers exciting surprises for shoppers this season.

Until April 18, 2025, shoppers who spend a minimum of ₱1,500 at participating stores are eligible to join the Easter Treasure Chest Promo. Simply present your receipts at the Concierge booth on weekdays for a chance to win exciting rewards, including:

Complimentary tickets to NUSTAR’s exclusive Easter events

An overnight stay at the luxurious Fili Hotel Cebu

Special gifts and merchandise from participating tenants

A selection of premium chocolates and candies

For an added surprise, follow The Mall | NUSTAR on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok and spot the hidden Golden Egg in one of their posts, take a screenshot, and present it at the Concierge to receive an extra prize.

Mom & Me Easter Treat at Oasis Nail Tropics

To add a touch of pampering to the Easter celebration, Oasis Nail Tropics introduces Mom & Me Easter Treat, wherein for any spa treatment availed, customers will receive a complimentary Kiddie Art Mani for their child.

This special offer is valid until April 30, 2025, and encourages mothers and daughters to enjoy quality time through a shared self-care experience. Known for its relaxing ambiance and expertly delivered services, Oasis Nail Tropics offers a refreshing break for families amidst the seasonal rush.

Find Your Next Favorite Dish

After a relaxing break or a fun shopping spree, why not treat yourself to something delicious? At The Mall | NUSTAR, you’ll find plenty of dining options to satisfy every craving. Head over to the Food Hall on Level 3 and discover a diverse selection of cuisines. From local favorites to international flavors, there’s something for everyone.

For those looking for a more refined dining experience, explore the variety of restaurants at The Strip and Level 2. Whether you’re in the mood for a casual bite, a gourmet experience, or something sweet to end the day, you’ll find an array of dining options to suit your taste.

A Destination for All This Easter

This Easter, The Mall | NUSTAR places itself not only as a premier retail and leisure hub, but a space that embraces religious significance. Whether it’s attending Mass, enjoying a quiet meal, treating the kids to something fun, or simply being present with loved ones, The Mall | NUSTAR becomes more than just a destination, but a part of how families choose to spend this meaningful season.

For more information, visit the official Facebook page of The Mall | NUSTAR or inquire at The Mall Concierge booth.