CBM 2025 Padayon Cebu gears up to drive growth, innovation, and global competitiveness

With its legacy firmly rooted in Cebu’s economic evolution, the Cebu Business Month (CBM) 2025 is once again set to elevate the region’s business landscape under the same theme, Padayon Cebu.

In our pursuit for progress, we are waking up to the call to level up Cebu once again. Cebu Chamber of Commerce & Industry, 2025

Organised by the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), this year’s CBM continues to position Cebu as a vital engine of national growth and global competitiveness.

A Three-Month Celebration of Business and Innovation

From its modest beginnings as “Cebu Business Day” in 1991 to its official recognition as Cebu Business Month through Presidential Proclamation No. 748 by former President Fidel V. Ramos in 1996, CBM has been a beacon for business excellence in the Visayas. Now entering its 29th year, CBM 2025 expands its scope by spanning three months of events dedicated to resilience, innovation, and collaborative progress.

Anchored on the values to INSPIRE entrepreneurship, PROMOTE collaboration, and catalyze sustainable GROWTH, the event gathers industry leaders, SMEs, creatives, technologists, and government representatives to share insights, network, and spark transformation across key sectors. The key events that will include:

Opening Salvo (May 30, Ayala Center Cebu): A festive launch highlighting Cebu’s dynamic business ecosystem.

Good Design, Good Business Summit (June 5, Oakridge Studio): Exploring the intersection of design and strategy in enhancing business value—from branding to workspaces.

Technology & Innovation Forum (June 20, Marco Polo Plaza): A deep dive into digital transformation, featuring collaborative problem-solving with tech experts and innovators.

Tourism Forum & Experiential Tour (June 26): Promoting Cebu as a premier MICE destination, this event moves from SM Seaside SkyHall to Mactan Newtown Beach to highlight the local tourism value chain.

Business Investment Forum (July 9, Fili Hotel – NUSTAR): Under the theme Prospecting Paradise , the forum seeks to attract investment by showcasing Cebu’s vibrant opportunities and business-friendly environment.

MSME Educational Tour (July 11): A field-based learning experience through Cebu’s top industry hubs, aimed at boosting operational excellence among small and medium-sized businesses.

Cebu in a Bite: Food Festival (July 17-19, Plaza Independencia & Fort San Pedro): A celebration of Cebuano flavours—supporting local food businesses while promoting Cebu’s culinary identity.

BACON (July 17-19): The country’s largest gathering of digital content creators, designed to empower the digital entertainment industry and open opportunities for MSMEs and startups.

Hackathon (August, Mactan-Cebu International Airport): Uniting tech-savvy minds to design solutions that will contribute to airport sustainability and innovation.

Creative Entertainment Business Forum (August 28-30, Fili Hotel – NUSTAR): Highlighting how business and entertainment intersect to fuel creative industry growth.

Padayon Cebu: A Call to Action

Now in its 29th year, CBM continues to carry the banner theme “Padayon Cebu”—a movement defined by purpose, resilience, and inclusive growth. Padayon, a Visayan term meaning “to continue” or “to move forward,” encapsulates the spirit of this year’s CBM of its renewed commitment to inclusivity, shining a spotlight on reaching and empowering more Cebuanos than ever before. This year’s celebration reaffirms CCCI’s progressive mission to ensure that no Cebuano is left behind.

CBM 2025 reaffirms its commitment to empowering MSMEs by exposing them to tools, knowledge, and networks that will help them thrive in today’s competitive environment. This includes aligning with government programs and leveraging partnerships to open new avenues for business innovation and job creation.

“This year, our aim is twofold: to promote a unified direction in line with the programs of our government while ensuring industry and support for all businesses, including MSMEs,” the Chamber shared. “In our pursuit for progress, we are waking up to the call to level up Cebu once again.”

As CBM positions Cebu as a premier investment gateway in the Asia Pacific, it reminds us that progress is not a solo act—it is a shared journey. With Padayon Cebu as its unifying theme, CBM 2025 invites every Cebuano to take part in shaping the island’s future—one idea, one collaboration, and one bold step at a time.

