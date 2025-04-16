Espinosa shooting: Leyte remains peaceful says top cop

TACLOBAN CITY – Despite the recent shooting of Albuera, Leyte, mayoralty bet Kerwin Espinosa, the province is generally peaceful, the Philippine National Police (PNP) assured the public.

Based on the decision of the Commission on Elections (Comelec), there is no need to place Albuera town under a red category of election area of concern, according to Col. Dionisio Apas, Jr., Leyte police provincial director.

“The office remains steadfast in uncovering the truth, ensuring justice, and preserving peace and order,” Apas said in a press briefing late Tuesday.

Citing data, the official said the province is generally peaceful, with the notable decrease in shooting incidents in the first quarter of 2025.

“Last year, for the first quarter, we recorded 25 shooting incidents. However, for this year, we only recorded 12 shooting incidents. The decrease is almost 52 percent, and it is a good indicator,” Apas told reporters.

The case in Albuera is isolated, and it is being handled thoroughly, adding that it will not affect the campaigning of local candidates.

“Albuera is still peaceful. You will notice that Espinosa and other candidates have been campaigning after the shooting incident,” Apas added.

Police emphasized that while the investigation is ongoing, there is no cause for alarm; authorities are working to prevent similar incidents and “uphold peace throughout the campaign period and beyond.”

Espinosa was wounded when an unidentified gunman shot him in a campaign sortie in Tinag-an village on April 10.

After a few hours, seven police officers in civilian attire were arrested in a residential area where witnesses said the shooter fled.

These policemen are facing charges for carrying loose firearms in violation of the election gun ban.

Apas said only five of the 14 firearms they voluntarily surrendered were officially issued, one was owned by a civilian, and eight were loose.

Espinosa is up against Vince Rama and incumbent Mayor Sixto Dela Victoria. (With reports from Marian Fatima Alolor, OJT/PNA)

