Adrian Mendova: How he made it to No. 6 in Pharmacy Licensure exam

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Adrian Mendova’s journey to the top began with an uncertain choice one Monday morning. He arrived in Cebu from Catbalogan City, Samar, two weeks before classes started. He had to scramble to enroll, without a particular course in mind, and ended up choosing Pharmacy — the first one that came to his mind. He was not sure what lay ahead but he was hopeful about it.

That last-minute decision led him to a place he never imagined—Top 6 in the April 2025 Pharmacist Licensure Examination. A victory he now shares with his family, his loved ones, and his school, Southwestern University PHINMA.

‘It was a last-minute decision’

Adrian Maverick L. Mendova, the third of six children, hails from Catbalogan City, the bustling commercial heart of Samar. As he neared the end of his senior high school years, the question of which degree program to pursue weighed heavily on him.

For days, he wrestled with the decision, unsure of which path to take. Although he knew he would be studying in Cebu City, the Queen City of the South, the right program had yet to reveal itself—until time ran out, and he was finally forced to make a choice.

“I never really intended to study pharmacy, it was a last-minute decision, but I had to choose a program because it was only two weeks until the start of classes at most universities, and I still haven’t decided. So I just picked one program that SWU offers because at the time my older sister was also studying at SWU, and that program happened to be pharmacy.”

At that moment, Adrian never could have imagined that this last-minute decision would lead him to the top of the country’s pharmaceutical ranks. But sometimes, life’s most unexpected choices lead to the greatest results.

Overcoming doubts and uncertainty

The first few weeks of Adrian’s college journey were difficult, especially for someone coming from a completely different environment and a language he had yet to learn.

“After moving to a place where the language is different, I found it difficult to make new friends and I felt out of place most of the time,” Adrian said.

But with time, things began to improve. As the review period approached, Adrian faced new challenges, including the constant pressure and the ticking clock. Fortunately, these obstacles were eased by the unwavering support of his parents and the love of his girlfriend, Desiree.

“Yes, during my review, I felt like I was constantly on the verge of breakdown,” he recalls. “But, the comforting words of my parents and girlfriend always kept me motivated.”

Even though Adrian had no expectation of placing in the Top 10, his hard work and dedication paid off in the end. When the results were released, he found himself ranked 6th in the country—an achievement that took him completely by surprise.

“No, I knew I was going to pass the board exam,” Adrian said. “ But I didn’t think I did enough to place in the Top 10.”

A victory shared with Southwestern University PHINMA

While the recognition may belong to Adrian, his alma mater, Southwestern University PHINMA, takes immense pride in his remarkable achievement.

Adrian’s success story stands as a reminder of perseverance, hard work, and the unexpected paths life can lead us on. His journey proves that even when things don’t go as planned, the end result can still be extraordinary.

To delve deeper into the significance of Adrian’s accomplishment and the role Southwestern University PHINMA played in shaping his journey, we reached out to the Dean of the Pharmacy Department, Marilou Basa, who has been leading the department for 18 years.

“This recent achievement of producing a topnotcher and being recognized as the 2nd top performing school in the country is not just a moment of pride for us, but a strong motivation to continue striving for excellence,” Dean Basa shared with CDN Digital.

Dean Basa also said that the entire Pharmacy faculty go beyond their work, and approach students on their needs especially during review.

“To continue supporting them during this critical phase, we created a group chat where they can easily reach out to me for any concerns or guidance related to their review journey. In addition, we have an online coaching program designed to help them self-assess their readiness, stay motivated, and feel supported. This way, they know they’re not going it alone.”

A Message for Future Students

Adrian’s journey proves that it’s okay not to have everything figured out. Sometimes, the best opportunities come when we least expect them—what matters is putting in the hard work to stay on course.

When asked what his message to his first-year self would be, he answered…

“I would tell my first-year self that you are on the right track, that you should not doubt your decision, and that everything will be worth it in the end.”

For those still unsure of their path, Adrian’s story is a reminder that sometimes, the best choices are the ones made in the moment, with an open heart and a willingness to learn and grow.