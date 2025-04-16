Holy Week 2025: Over 2,000 cops to secure Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 2,134 police officers were officially deployed across Central Visayas to ensure a peaceful Holy Week 2025 celebration in the region.

A send-off ceremony was held at the Campo Sergio Osmeña in Cebu City on Wednesday, April 16.

Personnel of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) were instructed to conduct foot patrols, checkpoints, and monitoring of locations where civilians are expected to gather to celebrate the holiday season.

These areas include places of worship, commercial areas, bus terminals, and sea ports across the region.

PRO-7 Regional Director Police Brigadier General Redrico Atienza Maranan in his speech during the turn over, urged the officers to remain focused on their mission to prevent crimes and maintain peace during this time.

He also reminded them to maintain a decent appearance while on duty, remain disciplined, and to take caution against the possible effects of the intense summer heat.

“Atin silang sinasabihan na kung hindi naman masyadong kinakailangan ay pumunta dun sa malilim na lugar. That’s why meron tayong mga police outposts na merong mga bubong…Iwasan ang masyadong mabilad sa init sapagkat yan po ay napakadelikado. And at the same time, they should always keep themselves hydrated. Dapat may mga baon silang tubig,” stated Maranan.

In addition to policemen assigned for extensive patrolling, the PRO-7 will also be utilizing a total of 50 drones that are part of their recently-launched regional tactical drone unit for monitoring during both special coverages.

Maranan also revealed that the agency will be under a heightened alert until the end of the holiday season for them to effectively safeguard the residents and their properties.

“While most of our kababayans are observing the Holy Week and enjoying the summer vacation, your Philippine National Police particularly the Police Regional Office 7 personnel will be on heightened alert to ensure that everyone here in Central Visayas will be safe and secure to include their properties, their household, and their businesses that will be left behind when our kababayans will go to tourist spots,” he stated.

PRO-7 is aiming for a zero crime record for this year’s Holy Week celebration, according to Maranan.

While authorities have not monitored any security threat as of this writing, the police director assured that they are prepared for any possibilities.

Maranan personally led an inspection of the major thoroughfares in the city on Tuesday, April 15, and decided on the addition of medical personnel at the north and south bus terminals.

He explained that this would allow travelers to easily approach medical responders when needed.

“Yung ating regional medical unit should always be present din. Although kokonti yung ating mga ambulances but they should position themselves doon sa mga lugar kung saan maraming mga tao. So yun ang magiging adjustment natin as a result of my inspection yesterday. So magdadagdag tayo ng mga medical personnel sapagkat alam natin mainit ang panahon ngayon. So mas maganda na yung naaanticipate natin yung medikal na pangangailangan ng ating mga tauhan at ng publiko,” said Maranan.

