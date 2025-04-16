Jun Badelic Jr. of Cebu FC wins PFL’s coveted Golden Glove award

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Florencio “Jun” Badelic Jr., Cebu Football Club’s stalwart between the sticks, has been named the Philippine Football League (PFL) 2024–2025 Golden Glove awardee, cementing his status as the league’s premier goalkeeper.

Badelic’s commanding presence and shot-stopping brilliance saw him record seven clean sheets in 18 appearances, playing a pivotal role in Cebu FC’s campaign that earned them a crucial No. 4 finish in the standings.

Hailing from Bukidnon, Badelic is no stranger to the Cebuano football scene. He initially won the hearts of local fans while playing for the now-defunct Global Cebu FC, where he became a familiar face at the Cebu City Sports Center during the formative years of the PFL.

READ:

Before rejoining Cebu FC in 2023, Badelic showcased his talents with top-tier clubs Meralco Manila and Ceres-Negros. His exceptional foundation was forged through years of stints with the Philippine U21 and U23 national teams, where he honed the skills that now define his elite goalkeeping profile.

Joining Badelic as among the league’s top individual awardees are Saikou Ceesay, the prolific Gambian striker of Manila Diggers FC, who bagged the Golden Boot after an outstanding season, and Shuto Komaki, who was named Most Valuable Player.

Komaki’s leadership and consistency were instrumental in powering Kaya FC-Iloilo to their third consecutive league title. Most notably, Komaki scored one of the two goals in their shutout victory against Stallions Laguna last Sunday that won them their PFL title.

Cebu FC, Kaya FC, and Manila Diggers are set to headline the PFL Final Four, with the top clubs vying for a coveted spot in the inaugural ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Club Championship, the Shopee Cup, scheduled later this year.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP