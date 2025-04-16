Mark Magsayo, Eduardo Hernandez title eliminator purse bid moved

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The purse bid for the World Boxing Council (WBC) super featherweight world title eliminator between Boholano boxer Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo and Mexico’s Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez has been postponed once again — this time to April 22.

The postponement gives both camps an extra week to strike a deal before heading to a purse bid.

The update was announced on Wednesday, April 16, by Viva Promotions. Although no official reason was given, the delay aims to give more time to determine which promoter — TGB Promotions (for Magsayo) or Matchroom Boxing (for Hernandez) — will win the promotional rights to the fight.

The WBC formally ordered the world title eliminator bout on March 10. It initially gave both camps until April 6 to reach an agreement.

The 29-year-old Magsayo guns to become a two-division world champion. He is the former WBC world featherweight champion, who decided to move up to the super featherweight ranks.

He is on a three-fight winning streak since 2023 as a super featherweight. He is ranked No. 2 in the WBC behind Hernandez. The Tagbilaran City native now based in the United States holds a record of 27 wins with two defeats and 18 knockouts.

Meanwhile, Hernandez, 27, from Mexico City, has a more formidable record of 37-2 (win-loss) with an incredible 32 wins by knockout.

Hernandez is also on a three-fight winning streak, following his loss to current WBC world super featherweight champion O’Shaquie Foster of the United States in 2023 in Cancun, Mexico.

Magsayo who honed his boxing skills under the now defunct ALA Boxing Promotions, transferred to the United States a few years back.

