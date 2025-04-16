Comelec warns vs campaigning on Maundy Thursday, Good Friday

MANILA, Philippines—The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday maintained that election candidates who conduct campaigning or partisan activities on April 17 (Maundy Thursday) and Good Friday (April 18) can face election offenses and may be disqualified from the 2025 elections.

Comelec Spokesperson Atty. John Rex Laudiangco clarified that the candidates are not prohibited from visiting churches or attending different sacred activities this Holy Week.

“We understand that you might go out to visit church, there is no problem in that. But I hope candidates will not do house-to-house campaigns and wave [on supporters],” Laudiangco, speaking in Filipino, told reporters in an interview.

Laudiangco noted that even campaigning on social media on these dates is not allowed.

He then warned that engaging in campaigning activities during these dates — which are considered most sacred to Christians — can lead to filing of criminal or a disqualification case.

The Comelec stated that violation of this regulation is considered an election offense punishable under Section 263 and 264 of the Omnibus Election Code (OEC).

Section 264 of the OEC states that “[a]ny person found guilty of any election offense under this Code shall be punished with imprisonment of not less than one year but not more than six years and shall not be subject to probation.”

“The guilty party shall be sentenced to suffer disqualification to hold public office and deprivation of the right to suffrage,” it added.

