Harry Roque, vlogger ‘Maharlika’ face inciting to sedition charges

MANILA – The National Bureau of Investigation has filed inciting to sedition charges before the Department of Justice (DOJ) against former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque and vlogger Claire Contreras, known as Maharlika.

In a transmittal letter addressed to Prosecutor General Richard Anthony Fadullon dated April 14, NBI Director Jaime Santiago said the NBI-Cybercrime Division initiated a case against the two following the online circulation of a video suggesting that a man resembling President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was snorting a white powdery substance.

“This video coincided with the President’s 2024 State of the Nation Address (SONA), raising suspicions of malicious timing and intent,” Santiago said.

READ: Explainer: Harry Roque’s asylum bid and why many oppose it

Besides the sedition charges, Contreras was also charged with one count of Unlawful Use of Means of Publication and Unlawful Utterances under Article 154 of the Revised Penal Code, in relation to Section 6 of R.A. 10175 (Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012); one count of Cyber Libel under Section 4(c)(4) of R.A. 10175, in relation to Articles 353 and 355 of the Revised Penal Code; and one count of Computer-Related Forgery under Section 4(b)(1) of R.A. 10175 (Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012).

The video was first posted on Facebook and later recirculated by a page managed by Contreras which gained significant attention.

“Through open-source digital investigation, supported by video forensics and authenticated evidence, the NBI traced its propagation, linked its content to inciting language during rallies and livestreams, and assessed public admissions of ownership and intent by the involved parties,” Santiago said.

Rally in Vancouver

On July 21, 2024, the video was shown during a rally in Vancouver, Canada that was livestreamed by the Facebook page Pilipinas Nating Mahal.

During the rally, Roque urged the audience to prepare for the “world premiere” of the video from Boldyakera (Maharlika), which he said would be taken down by platforms like Facebook and YouTube. He incited them to share and disseminate it across platforms such as TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), and Rumble.

A second livestream by Channel 167 in Los Angeles on July 22, 2024 featured both Maharlika and Roque. During the event, Roque declared that “tonight, the rumors will end” and called on the audience to be ready to judge and act if the President was shown to be “bangag” (high).

“The video’s timing — coinciding with the President’s SONA suggests premeditated coordination. Its content and propagation through major social media platforms demonstrate intent to discredit the President, incite public outrage, and undermine the credibility and stability of the administration,” the NBI said.

The NBI also cited several instances wherein Roque and Contreras made repeated calls for public resistance and direct action against the administration.

“Maharlika published tampered and misleading videos falsely accusing the President and other high-ranking officials of serious crimes. Similarly, Atty. Roque made public statements in livestreams broadcast from abroad, encouraging Filipinos to spread videos that allegedly expose illegal acts by the President and hinting at mobilization against the government,” Santiago said.

Crackdown vs. fake news peddlers

Meanwhile, the NBI also filed charges against Mary Joy dela Cerna Lacierda aka “Mary Seville Yamato,” lawyer Raul Lambino and Ronald Cardema for Unlawful Use of Means of Publication and Unlawful Utterances under Article 154 of the Revised Penal Code, in relation to Section 6 of R.A. 10175 (Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012).

The charges stemmed from statements they made last March 11 following the arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

They claimed that Duterte was arrested and forcibly taken to The Hague in Netherlands to face charges before the International Criminal Court despite a supposed temporary restraining order (TRO) from the Supreme Court (SC).

On April 8, the Supreme Court directed lawyer Lambino to show cause for spreading fake news about the TRO.

“In a Facebook Live broadcast on March 11, 2025, Attorney. Lambino falsely claimed that the Supreme Court had issued a TRO against the arrest of former president Rodrigo Roa Duterte. This misinformation caused public confusion and misled the people about the SC’s actions,” the court said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP