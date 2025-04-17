Marcos to Filipinos: Choose peace, safety on Maundy Thursday

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Maundy Thursday encouraged Filipinos to embrace peace and safety during the observance of Holy Week, a deeply significant time for the predominantly Catholic Philippines.

“Ngayong Mahal na Araw, piliin natin ang kapayapaan. Piliin natin ang kaligtasan, para sa ating mga sarili at lalo na sa ating mga pamilya (This Holy Week, let us choose peace. Let us choose safety—for ourselves and especially for our families),” Marcos said in a video message posted on social media.

Marcos underscored the values of humility, compassion, and discipline, especially as millions travel to provinces and pilgrimage sites for the long weekend.

“Ang Bagong Pilipino ay naninindigan sa kanyang bayan. Ang Bagong Pilipino ay pumapanig sa kapayapaan at kaligtasan lalo na sa lansangan. Magbigayan tayo, maging mapagkumbaba (The New Filipino stands for his nation. The New Filipino chooses peace and safety, especially on the roads. Let us give way to one another, let us be courteous),” he said.

In line with the annual Holy Week exodus, the President has directed all government agencies, particularly those involved in transportation and public safety, to ensure the orderly and secure movement of travelers nationwide.

The message came as bus stations, airports, and seaports saw swelling crowds ahead of the Easter weekend, with millions of Filipinos traveling to their hometowns or religious destinations across the country.

Holy Week marks the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ and is one of the most important religious observances in the Philippines.

It is traditionally a time for reflection, penance, and family gatherings, with Good Friday and Black Saturday often bringing business and commercial activity to a near standstill. (PNA)

