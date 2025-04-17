Kanlaon Volcano remains at Alert Level 3 amid ongoing unrest

MANILA, Philippines — Alert level 3 is still hoisted over Kanlaon Volcano, which indicates that it is still under high level of volcanic unrest.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), in its bulletin issued Thursday, said it has recorded five volcanic earthquakes in Kanlaon in the past 24-hour monitoring period.

Apart from this, state seismologists have recorded 1,780 tons of sulfur dioxide, adding that the volcano also generated a moderate amount of plume which reached 150 meters tall and drifted west-northwest.

While indicators of unrest are still present, it can be noted that these have become less intense.

In comparison, Phivolcs on April 16 said it recorded 16 volcanic earthquakes and two ash emissions which lasted for about 20 to 70 minutes.

State seismologists said during the same monitoring period on Wednesday, the volcano emitted only 1,078 tons of sulfur dioxide, but it generated a plume that reached 200 meters high.

At present, Phivolcs reminded the public that the flying of any aircraft close to the volcano remains prohibited.

It likewise reiterated that the following hazards can occur amid the volcano’s continued unrest:

Sudden explosive eruption

Lava flow or effusion

Ashfall

Pyroclastic density current

Rockfall

Lahars during heavy rains

READ: Kanlaon Volcano goes on explosive eruption; remains on alert level 3

An explosive eruption at the summit vent of Kanlaon Volcano took place at 5:51 a.m. on April 8.

Phivolcs said the eruption produced a voluminous bent plume approximately 4,000 meters tall that drifted southwest.

Earlier, Phivolcs Director Teresito Bacolcol said there is still no clear timeline on when Kanlaon’s activities would continue.

Bacolcol, however, assured the public that they would constantly monitor the volcano. To provide context, Bacolcol said in the history of Kanlaon, it only emitted lava once and it was recorded in 1092.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP