Maundy Thursday: Extreme heat, humidity over most parts of PH

MANILA, Philippines – The easterlies will continue to bring hot and humid weather conditions throughout the country on Maundy Thursday, according to the latest forecast from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

In its 5 a.m. bulletin, the state weather bureau said fair weather conditions will prevail over Metro Manila and the rest of the country with a chance of isolated rains in Southern Luzon.

Temperatures for the day will range from 25.0°C to 35°C.

Dangerous heat index levels ranging from 42°C to 43°C are expected in Dagupan City, Pangasinan; Pili, Camarines Sur; Cagayan; Isabela; most parts of Central Luzon; Bicol Region; Northern Samar; Iloilo; Cavite; and Agusan del Norte.

Meanwhile, a 38°C to 40°C heat index is forecasted in Metro Manila.

The easterlies or warm wind from the Pacific Ocean may also bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in Eastern Visayas and Mindanao, including in Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, and Bukidnon.

PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja said there was no sighting of any typhoon entering the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) until the end of Lent and the first few days of the following week. (PNA)

