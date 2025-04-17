Capsized Chinese vessel in Occ. Mindoro: Search on for missing crew

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has ramped up its search and rescue operations for the missing seafarers of a Chinese sand carrier that capsized off Rizal town in Occidental Mindoro on Tuesday.

PCG Commandant, Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan, assessed the extent of the incident after an aerial and site inspection of the area on Wednesday, together with Coast Guard District Southern Tagalog Commander, Commodore Geronimo Tuvilla, according to a news release from the PCG issued Thursday.

Gavan cited the urgent need to intensify the search and rescue operation to save the lives of the remaining missing crew members of the MV Hong Hai 16.

READ: Sand carrier vessel capsizes off Occidental Mindoro; 1 dead, 10 missing

Nine crew members of the ill-fated vessel – six Filipinos and three Chinese nationals – remain missing.

On Tuesday afternoon, Coast Guard divers recovered the body of a 22-year-old Filipino crew member from the bridge area of the capsized vessel, which was found upside down and grounded in shallow waters.

“The cadaver (has) been turned over to authorities for proper disposition. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin,” the PCG added.

Surface searches are being conducted by Coast Guard Sub-Station Sablayan personnel, while underwater inspections continue with the help of the Coast Guard Special Operations Group.

The PCG’s BRP Malabrigo (MRRV 4402), a 44-meter multi-role response vessel, is also assisting ongoing operations.

READ: Holy Week 2025 travel tips: PCG-7 heightens security at seaports

Environmental response

Aside from the search and rescue operations, the PCG has also deployed its Marine Environmental Protection Unit and put up 250 meters of oil spill booms around the site where the ship capsized.

“A light sheen was observed in the vicinity of the capsized vessel, accompanied by a noticeable marine diesel odor. In response, a total of five segments (250 meters) of oil spill boom were deployed to mitigate the potential spread of any oil contamination,” the PCG said.

Initial reports indicate the vessel was carrying about 2,000 liters of lube oil and 30,000 liters of automotive diesel oil.

“Given that diesel is classified as non-persistent, it is expected to dissipate naturally due to prevailing wind and wave conditions. At this time, no immediate environmental threat has been identified,” it added. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP