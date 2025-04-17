PBA All-Star Weekend in jeopardy due to Davao tension

MANILA, Philippines – Unless they can forge an agreement for a new location, the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) could completely call off its scheduled All-Star Weekend.

Commissioner Willie Marcial announced on Wednesday night that the league is postponing its scheduled All-Star festivities in Metro Davao due to tense moments in the city over the past few weeks.

Marcial said political tension was mainly due to the arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte for crimes against humanity.

READ: Johnny Abarrientos: Cariaso, Hawkins made PBA Greatest at ‘perfect time’

“May mga pangyayari na hindi natin kontrolado. Security concern. At tiningnan namin, mas makakabuti sa karamihan kaya natin pinostpone (There were circumstances that are beyond our control. Security concern. And after looking at it, for the sake of the majority, we decided to postpone it),” Marcial said.

Two special exhibitions were scheduled for May 2-4 in line with the PBA’s 50th anniversary.

The first game in Davao City would have featured a showdown between the league’s top players from Mindanao.

And then the annual All-Star Game in Tagum, where, for the first time since 2012, the stars from the last three PBA Draft classes would have collided with the league’s marquee veterans.

Marcial said the PBA is looking at the possibility of bringing the All-Star Weekend back to Visayas, although the event will be rescheduled after the elections.

READ: NBA: Butler determined to bring Curry, Warriors another championship

Last year’s All-Star festivities took place in Bacolod, where Team Barroca and Team Aguilar battled to a 140-all draw.

However, Marcial also revealed that if they fail to find a replacement venue for the All-Star Game, they may have to cancel the event altogether.

During the Wednesday night doubleheader at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, Rain Or Shine ripped NorthPort, 113-96, and Magnolia subdued San Miguel in overtime, 98-95.

The league will not hold games during the entire Holy Week holiday period and will resume action next Wednesday also at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP