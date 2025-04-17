Celebrities pay tribute to Nora Aunor, Philippine cinema’s superstar

The nation mourns the loss of Nora Aunor, the Superstar of Philippine cinema, who passed away on Wednesday, April 16, at the age of 71.

Aunor, a National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts, left a profound legacy in the entertainment industry with over five decades of work and more than 170 films to her name.

Her passing was announced by her son, actor Ian de Leon, in a Facebook post.

“She will be missed beyond words and remembered forever,” a part of his post reads.

Veteran actress Vilma Santos, who starred alongside Aunor in T-Bird at Ako (1982), honored the Superstar in an Instagram Story.

READ: Nora Aunor, superstar ug national artist, namatay sa edad nga 71

WATCH: Remembering Superstar Nora Aunor

Charo Santos-Concio also expressed her appreciation for Aunor’s contributions to the arts and the industry.

Actress Eugene Domingo said, “Ate, I will never ever forget you. Thank you.”

Hilda Koronel, Aunor’s co-star in Beloved (1985) and Nakaw na Pag-ibig (1980), shared on Instagram: “What a big loss to our industry… but you will never be forgotten 🙏.”

Actress Lovi Poe also shared her condolences, penning a heartfelt message to the late Superstar on Instagram.

Other celebrities—including Zsa Zsa Padilla, Cherry Pie Picache, and Carmi Martin—posted tributes recognizing Aunor’s profound influence on Philippine cinema.

Singer-actress Zsa Zsa Padilla reminisced about her brief encounters with Aunor. “We never got to act together, but I’ll always carry a deep admiration for the woman who brought so much joy to my Lola—and to so many of us.”

Similarly, actress Carmi Martin posted a photo of herself with Aunor from their 1981 film Dalaga si Misis, Binata si Mister. “I once had the honor of working with our National Artist, Nora Aunor, and it’s an experience I will never forget. Thank you for the privilege of knowing you.”

Senator and former actor Robin Padilla also paid tribute, calling her simply, “Superstar.”

Aunor’s daughters, actresses Matet and Lotlot de Leon, also honored their mother’s memory.

Matet mourned the loss by sharing old photos from her wedding, captioned: “I love you mommy.”

Lotlot announced in her latest Instagram post that Aunor’s interment will take place at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig on April 22, with state funeral details to follow. /clorenciana