cdn mobile

Trump admin threatens to ban Harvard from enrolling foreign students

Agence France-Presse April 17,2025 - 02:01 PM

People walk through Harvard Yard on the Harvard University campus

People walk through Harvard Yard on the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachussetts, on April 15, 2025. Agence France-Presse

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration said Wednesday it would stop Harvard University from enrolling foreign students if it does not agree to government demands that would put it under outside political supervision.

US President Donald Trump is furious at the storied university — which has produced 162 Nobel prize winners — for rejecting his request to submit to oversight on admissions, hiring and political slant.

“And if Harvard cannot verify it is in full compliance with its reporting requirements, the university will lose the privilege of enrolling foreign students,” read a statement from the Department of Homeland Security.

READ: Harvard sees $2.2 billion in funding frozen after defying Trump

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Donald Trump, Harvard
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.