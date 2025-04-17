US congressional delegation vows continued support for PH

MANILA, Philippines — The United States (US) Congressional Delegation (CODEL) has reaffirmed its commitment and support to the Philippines-US alliance, according to Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo.

Manalo said the CODEL — composed of US Senators John Peter Ricketts, Christopher Coons, and Theodore Paul Budd — expressed their commitment during a meeting in Manila on April 14.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, “the CODEL’s visit, the first under the new Trump administration, and its meeting with [Manalo] highlights the strength of the PH-U.S. treaty alliance.”

“Secretary [Manalo] and CODEL discussed opportunities to reinforce PH-US defense and security cooperation, the importance of building economic security and resilience, and exchanged views in addressing regional peace and security challenges,” it added.

“The meeting ended with the US Congressional Delegation reaffirming its commitment and support to the PH-US Alliance,” Manalo tweeted on Tuesday.

Earlier, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed optimism that the “strong and lasting” Philippine-American alliance would continue as he greeted US President Donald Trump in time for the latter’s inauguration last January.

