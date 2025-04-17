Palma urges faithful to reflect on Christ’s love this Holy Week

CEBU CITY, Philippines – As the long weekend begins for this year’s Holy Week, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma urged faithful to take this opportunity to reflect on Jesus Christ’s love.

Palma on Maundy Thursday, April 17, led the Tinieblas, the Cebuano version of the Tenebrae, which means ‘darkness’ in Spanish and a special liturgy in Roman Catholic calendar.

“Mamalandong kita sa gugma sa Diyos nga nagsakit ug nag-antos alang kanato,” Palma said in his homily.

(Let us reflect on the love of God who suffered and endured pain for us.)

The prelate also encouraged devotees to use their time off work to observe solemnity as Christians mourn the last days of Jesus Christ.

“Panghunahuna sa daghan, kay wala man opisina, libre sila pagbuhat sa ilang mga plano. Daghan moadto kon asa ang mga resort kay bakasyon man daw,” said Palma.

(Many think that since there’s no work at the office, they’re free to carry out their plans. A lot of people are going to resorts because it’s the holidays.)

“Pero, the best nga paggamit sa panahon, mga nga uban kita sa lain-laing kalihukan sa simbahan,” he added.

(But the best way to spend our time is to join the different activities of the Church.)

Palma also made a dedication to the late writer and composer, Msgr. Rudy Villanueva, the mind behind the Archdiocese of Cebu’s Tinieblas.”

In Roman Catholic tradition, Tenebrae—or in Cebu’s case, Tinieblas—is a special liturgy observed during Holy Week.

The National Catholic Registry defines the Tenebrae as a liturgical service of sung readings and Psalms that features distinctive symbolic elements of Christ’s passion and death.

During Tenebrae, the candles are gradually extinguished, and a loud noise, called a strepitus, at the end of the service symbolizes the chaos following Christ’s death.

