Holy Week 2025: Passenger volume at Cebu ports reaches 231,751

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More than 230,000 passengers passed through Cebu ports in the first four days of Holy Week 2025 and summer travel season, the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) reported.

From April 13 to 16, the CPA recorded a total of 231,751 passengers—107,049 inbound and 124,702 outbound—under its intensified monitoring for “Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Holy Week and Summer Vacation 2025.”

Passenger volume steadily increased each day, reaching its highest on April 16 (Wednesday) with 94,740 travelers—42,249 inbound and 52,491 outbound.

The surge was attributed to the pre-Maundy Thursday rush, as many travelers took advantage of the long weekend for vacations or to reunite with family in the provinces.

Earlier counts showed 58,325 passengers on April 15, 42,704 on April 14, and 35,982 on April 13.

The CPA expects the number of travelers to continue rising over the weekend, especially with return trips anticipated by Easter Sunday and the following Monday.

Heightened alert

In an earlier announcement, the CPA placed all ports in Cebu under heightened alert and implemented 24/7 monitoring through its Operations Center.

Over 400 port police and security personnel, 23 K9 units, and two patrol boats have been deployed at Cebu Baseport and other major facilities to ensure safety and order.

According to reports, the agency is working closely with various government bodies, including the Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), to manage port operations during the peak travel period.

Malasakit Help Desks and first-aid stations have also been set up across ports to assist passengers.

The Land Transportation Office-Central Visayas (LTO-7) also deployed personnel since April 11 to conduct inspections at key terminals and ports across the region, particularly in Cebu, Bohol, Siquijor, and Negros Oriental.

Passengers are strongly advised to book tickets in advance, arrive at terminals early, and comply with the “No Ticket, No ID, No Entry” policy strictly being enforced at all seaports.

Monitoring efforts are expected to continue until April 21, as authorities anticipate sustained high passenger traffic throughout the remainder of the holiday period.

