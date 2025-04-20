menu
Featured Stories Life!

FACES OF CEBU: Jeshari Layese, a dreamer and newly licensed doctor

April 20, 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Climbing to the top is never easy for a Filipino who grew up with nothing but their name. But for dreamers like Jeshari “Jesh” Forrosuelo Layese, even a thousand steps filled with doubt, setbacks, and late-night studying, can’t extinguish the fire burning inside.

Jesh from Bantayan Island, northern Cebu, proves that dreams come true when you put in the work, stay grounded in faith, and believe in yourself.

In this edition of Faces of Cebu, we follow her journey and the hope she carried as she worked toward the physician’s license she had dreamed of since childhood.

Jeshari Layese, Licensed Physician, with her Mama Meriam and Papa Jesus

The dreamer Jeshari

The youngest of four and the only girl among her brothers, Jeshari knew early on that her family wasn’t well-off. Her mother sold Avon products, and her father, now retired, spent years teaching in a private school. They gave what they could; modest allowances, steady prayers, and constant support, but money was always tight.

Still, Jeshari held on to her dream of becoming a doctor. She knew it would be expensive, likely more than her family could afford, but she never let go of the goal. She poured her energy into her studies, determined to earn scholarships, and she did.

But everything changed when tragedy struck.

Her niece and cousin were rushed to the hospital after an accident. Despite efforts to save them, her niece didn’t survive. The loss devastated the entire family.

For Jeshari, it was a turning point. She no longer dreamed of becoming a doctor just for herself—she now felt a deeper purpose. What once felt like a distant goal became a calling.

I saw firsthand how doctors and nurses did what they could to save my cousin. Since we are in the island, we don’t have much of the essential medical/hospital facilities, and patients have to be brought to the city. It was a heart-rending yet truly a life-changing circumstance. It was on that day onwards that I began to figure out what I want myself to be, where I need to be, and how I want to live the rest of my days.”

Challenges and realizations

Jesh set out on the path to becoming the doctor she always dreamed of. She embraced challenges with energy and met the unknown with curiosity. Her adventurous spirit kept her moving forward, driven by hope and determination.

But she was still human. No matter how focused she stayed, the weight of careless remarks from people around her sometimes cut through. Even the strongest spirits feel the sting of being underestimated, and Jesh was no exception.

It pained me to hear them say, “Na 1st honorable mention kay gamay lang man sila.”. I was 13 then.. Then on, I challenged myself to do better.”

READ: 3 Cebu grads are topnotchers in 2025 physician licensure exams

FACES OF CEBU: Julieza Chua, 26, theater actress and enthusiast

With all the challenges Jesh faced on her way to where she is now, she holds deep gratitude for her brothers; Jemari, Jinri, and Jekri, who always stood by her and helped in any way they could. One moment stood out during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Jesh, sick and struggling, failed her Microbiology oral recitations, scared of losing her scholarship.

“My brothers reassured me that they’ll look for ways to help me continue Medicine even without the scholarship. That time, my Kuya Jem wasn’t a UKRN yet, my Kuya Jinri hadn’t started his business yet but helped in volunteering, my Kuya Jekri was still working as a resident engineer in a city private hospital,” Jesh shared with CDN Digital.

Their support kept her grounded—and going—when it mattered most.

What’s next for Doc Jeshari?

On Monday, April 14, 2025, Jeshari’s long-awaited dream became reality.

She was one of the 1,901 successful examinees who could finally call themselves licensed physicians—a milestone that, for her, marks the beginning of something greater.

READ: Result: 1,901 pass Physician Licensure Exam 2025

When asked what’s next and which field she plans to pursue with her newly earned license, she said, “I have always eyed on becoming an OBGYN, thus, I excelled in my OBGYN rotations from clerkship to internship, but I am still weighing things now.” Jesh then added, “I did love doing Medical Missions, and through it, I realized that IM is a good option too. For now, I’ll pray this over.”

Jeshari while doing her rounds

Looking ahead, Jeshari hopes to give back to the community by continuing to share her story and inspire others who are just beginning their journey. She also expressed her desire to take part in or even organize medical missions in the future as a way to serve those in need.

To young dreamers chasing big goals despite limited resources, her message is clear and heartfelt:

Chase for opportunities, find ways until the universe finally helps you achieve it. Have faith. God can move mountains.

/clorenciana

