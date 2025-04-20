FACES OF CEBU: Jeshari Layese, a dreamer and newly licensed doctor

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Climbing to the top is never easy for a Filipino who grew up with nothing but their name. But for dreamers like Jeshari “Jesh” Forrosuelo Layese, even a thousand steps filled with doubt, setbacks, and late-night studying, can’t extinguish the fire burning inside.

Jesh from Bantayan Island, northern Cebu, proves that dreams come true when you put in the work, stay grounded in faith, and believe in yourself.

In this edition of Faces of Cebu, we follow her journey and the hope she carried as she worked toward the physician’s license she had dreamed of since childhood.

The dreamer Jeshari

The youngest of four and the only girl among her brothers, Jeshari knew early on that her family wasn’t well-off. Her mother sold Avon products, and her father, now retired, spent years teaching in a private school. They gave what they could; modest allowances, steady prayers, and constant support, but money was always tight.

Still, Jeshari held on to her dream of becoming a doctor. She knew it would be expensive, likely more than her family could afford, but she never let go of the goal. She poured her energy into her studies, determined to earn scholarships, and she did.

But everything changed when tragedy struck.

Her niece and cousin were rushed to the hospital after an accident. Despite efforts to save them, her niece didn’t survive. The loss devastated the entire family.

For Jeshari, it was a turning point. She no longer dreamed of becoming a doctor just for herself—she now felt a deeper purpose. What once felt like a distant goal became a calling.

“I saw firsthand how doctors and nurses did what they could to save my cousin. Since we are in the island, we don’t have much of the essential medical/hospital facilities, and patients have to be brought to the city. It was a heart-rending yet truly a life-changing circumstance. It was on that day onwards that I began to figure out what I want myself to be, where I need to be, and how I want to live the rest of my days.”

Challenges and realizations