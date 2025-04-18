cdn mobile

Morning fires hit Mandaue, Cebu cities: Images at scenes of blaze

By: CDN Digital April 18,2025 - 11:38 AM

MANDAUE CITY, CEBU — Firefighters from Mandaue City Fire Office and Cebu City Fire Office scramble as they respond to a fire alarm in a grassy portion in Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City.

This was at past 9 a.m.

Fortunately, it was only a rubbish fire where dry grass caught fire and spread to a wider area.

Firefighters quickly rushed to the inner area in Barangay Banilad where the rubbish fire was and put it out.

READ: Cebu City Fire Dept.: No emergency call made during Mambaling fire that killed 3 children

Then at past 10 a.m., firefighters rush to Barangay Basak Pardo, Cebu City as another fire alarm was reported there.

According to the Cebu City Fire Office (CCFO), the fire was raised to the first alarm, then to the second alarm, which meant more firetrucks are needed to put out the fire.

READ: Fire hits residential area in Barangay Orbero, Quezon City

As of 10:42 a.m., firefighters continue to battle the Barangay Basak Pardo, Cebu City fire.

Here are some images and videos of the two fires.

Firefighters put out a rubbish fire or a grass fire that hit a grassy area in Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City at past 9 a.m. on April 18. | Paul Lauro

Firefighters put out a rubbish fire or a grass fire that hit a grassy area in Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City at past 9 a.m. on April 18. | Paul Lauro

 

A tree and a big portion of a grassy area have been hit by a fire at past 9 a.m. in Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City. | Paul Lauro

A tree and a big portion of a grassy area have been hit by a fire at past 9 a.m. in Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City. | Paul Lauro

 

 

 

 

Police and residents are seen in a safe area in Barangay Basak Pardo.

Police and residents are seen in a safe area in Sitio Living Water, Barangay Basak Pardo, Cebu City as a firefighters battle a raging fire several hundred meters away. | Paul Lauro

 

Basak Pardo fire.

Residents bringing pails of water watch as firefighters battle the fire that hit Sitio Living Water, Barangay Basak Pardo, Cebu City. | Paul Lauro

 

Firefighters battle Basak Pardo blaze.

Firefighters on a burned house battle a fire on the other side of the razed house in Barangay Basak Pardo in Cebu City. | Paul Lauro

As of 11:27 am., the firefighters continue to battle the blaze in Sitio Living Water, Barangay Basak Pardo, Cebu City. | Paul Lauro

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Banilad, Basak Pardo, fire, firefighters
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.