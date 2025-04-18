Morning fires hit Mandaue, Cebu cities: Images at scenes of blaze

MANDAUE CITY, CEBU — Firefighters from Mandaue City Fire Office and Cebu City Fire Office scramble as they respond to a fire alarm in a grassy portion in Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City.

This was at past 9 a.m.

Fortunately, it was only a rubbish fire where dry grass caught fire and spread to a wider area.

Firefighters quickly rushed to the inner area in Barangay Banilad where the rubbish fire was and put it out.

Then at past 10 a.m., firefighters rush to Barangay Basak Pardo, Cebu City as another fire alarm was reported there.

According to the Cebu City Fire Office (CCFO), the fire was raised to the first alarm, then to the second alarm, which meant more firetrucks are needed to put out the fire.

As of 10:42 a.m., firefighters continue to battle the Barangay Basak Pardo, Cebu City fire.

Here are some images and videos of the two fires.

As of 11:27 am., the firefighters continue to battle the blaze in Sitio Living Water, Barangay Basak Pardo, Cebu City. | Paul Lauro

