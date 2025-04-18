Central Visayas drug bust nets P25.7M in illegal drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A major Central Visayas drug bust resulted in the seizure of P25.7 million worth of illegal drugs in a three-day region-wide operation conducted by the Police Regional Office-7 (PRO-7).

Personnel from the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) carried out their Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Law Enforcement Operation (SACLEO) from April 11 to 13.

A total of 150 police operations conducted during this period led to the confiscation of 3,583.63 grams of shabu, with an estimated average market value of P24,368,684.

Law enforcers also seized 7,000 pieces of marijuana stalks valued at P1,400,000, according to a report by PRO-7.

READ: P27.2-M worth of shabu seized in Sibulan buy-bust; high-value target nabbed

The marijuana plantation was discovered in a remote, hard-to-reach mountainous area in Sitio Luna, Brgy. Sudlon II, Cebu City. It was reportedly well-concealed and fully equipped with irrigation systems, indicating organized cultivation support at the site.

After months of surveillance and intelligence-gathering, authorities launched an operation and destroyed the plantation on Friday, April 11.

An investigation has since been launched to identify and apprehend the individuals connected to the marijuana plantation in the barangay.

According to PRO-7, the operation delivered a significant blow to the illegal drug trade in Central Visayas and reflects the agency’s commitment to ridding the streets of dangerous substances.

Prior to this, authorities discovered and successfully eradicated a remote farmland containing 6,000 fully grown marijuana plants and 500 seedlings in Sitio Maraag, Brgy. Sudlon. Police burned down marijuana plants worth P1,220,000 during the buy-bust operation on April 9.

During the same time period, a total of 172 individuals accused of involvement in drug-related activities were apprehended across the region.

Additionally, police arrested 79 wanted individuals through simultaneous manhunt operations. Among those arrested were 16 Most Wanted Persons (MWPs) and 63 Other Wanted Persons (OWPs).

READ: ‘Shabu’ worth P1.77M seized, cook nabbed in Cebu City drug bust

PRO-7 regional director Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan expressed in a statement that these accomplishments bring the region one step closer to the goal of a drug-free and crime-resilient community.

“This accomplishment is not just measured by the volume of drugs seized or the number of arrests made-it’s measured by the peace we restore in our barangays, the safety we bring to our neighborhoods, and the trust we continue to build with the public. Peace and order are victories we achieve together,” he added.

Police continue to encourage the public to actively take part in their fight against illegal drugs by staying alert and promptly reporting suspicious activities to the proper authorities. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP