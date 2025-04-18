Marcos hopes Filipinos find strength, guidance on Good Friday

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed hope that Good Friday will bring strength and guidance to Filipinos.

Marcos made the pronouncement in a social media post.

“Sa araw ng Biyernes Santo, ginugunita natin ang sakripisyong nagbigay kahulugan sa pananampalataya, habag at kapatawaran,” said Marcos.

(On Good Friday, we commemorate the sacrifice that gave meaning to faith, compassion and forgiveness.)

“Nawa’y magsilbing lakas at gabay ang araw na ito sa bawat pamilyang Pilipino,” he said.

(May this day serve as a source of strength and guidance for every Filipino family.)

It is on Good Friday when Christians remember the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

As one of the most solemn days on Holy Week—and generally in the Christian calendar—many devotees typically observe the day by fasting.

The Way of the Cross, sometimes referred to as the Stations of the Cross, is also a devotional practice usually conducted on this day.

It involves walking through 14 prayer stations—saying prayers relating to Jesus’ condemnation to his death, and then up to the moment he was laid in his tomb.

