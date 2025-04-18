Cebu City forms task force to stop risky acts at CSCR Bridge

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Authorities in Cebu City have formed a joint task force to enhance public safety measures and prevent any unruly or potentially dangerous behavior at the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) Bridge.

This was in response to a concern recently raised by members of the community regarding a group of men who were seen diving from the bridge–a portion of the CSCR that links cities of Cebu and Talisay–into the sea and throwing hard objects at passing vehicles.

The incident circulated on social media and sparked public outrage over the group’s hazardous behavior.

On Tuesday, April 15, a coordination meeting was held and attended by the police, Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), Philippine Coast Guard, and the local government to discuss the issue.

The following day, representatives from the concerned agencies convened again for a follow-up meeting at the mayor’s conference room.

Authorities agreed on the formation of a joint task group that will be responsible for preventing such incidents and apprehending violators. They also agreed to review existing ordinances concerning legal actions against such offenders in Cebu City.

In a press release, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) disclosed that the task force promptly launched an operation at the CSCR Bridge.

Operatives confiscated several items, including makeshift ladders, ropes, and improvised flotation devices, as a proactive measure to prevent similar activities in the future.

Police Colonel Enrico Figueroa, CCPO city director, commended the team’s efforts and assured the public that the law enforcement agency remains dedicated to safeguarding the welfare of the community.

He also emphasized the importance of active public involvement and the need to enhance police visibility throughout the city.

The CCPO urged civilians to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities to the proper authorities. /clorenciana

