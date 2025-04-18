Good Friday fire displaces 30 families in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Thirty families lost their homes in a fire that hit a residential area in Sitio Living Water in Brgy. Basak Pardo, Cebu City on Good Friday, April 18.

In the midst of the observance of Holy Week, a fire destroyed P1.2 million worth of properties in the barangay.

The Cebu City Fire Station (CCFS), in a report, revealed that the Good Friday fire erupted at around 9:51 a.m. on Friday.

Firefighters promptly arrived at the affected area and raised the fire to the first alarm at 9:57 a.m.

At around 10:00 a.m., they raised it to the second alarm.

Fire officials spent more than 30 minutes putting out the Good Friday fire before it was placed under control at 10:46 a.m.

After several more minutes or at 11:27 a.m., the fire was completely doused.

The total cost of the damages of the fire incident, which started at a house owned by Froilan Pacala, was pegged at P1,200,000.

It totally burned down a total of 26 houses and partially burned six others.

According to the CCFS, 30 families or 100 individuals were displaced after the fire incident.

Fortunately, there were zero reported injuries or fatalities.

An investigation has been launched by local authorities to determine what started the fire in Brgy. Basak Pardo.

According to barangay captain Dave Tumulak, they have identified a security guard as the occupant of the room where the fire first started.

Tumulak urged the man to show himself and cooperate with the ongoing investigation.



The Good Friday fire in Brgy. Basak Pardo came hours after a rubbish fire was reported in Brgy. Banilad. | with a report from Paul Lauro

