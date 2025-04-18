Capsized Chinese vessel: Death toll climbs to 4

MANILA – The death toll from the capsized Chinese vessel off Rizal town in Occidental Mindoro province has climbed to four, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Thursday.

Divers from the Coast Guard Special Operations Unit – Southern Tagalog (SOU-STL) recovered two more bodies – one from the accommodation area below the bridge of the ill-fated MV Hong Hai 16 at 8:15 a.m. and another body at a cabin located at the main deck at 11:36 a.m., according to the PCG’s latest report.

Two crew members, a Chinese and a Filipino, were earlier reported killed in the incident. The Chinese crew member died at a hospital while the Filipino’s remains were recovered by rescuers from the bridge area of the sand carrier vessel, which capsized on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 14 crew members survived the mishap while seven others remain missing.

The PCG has requested the survivors to assist in the identification of the recently recovered bodies.

The Coast Guard Marine Environmental Protection – Emergency Response Group Southern Tagalog, meanwhile, deployed oil spill booms around the capsized Chinese vessel to contain a possible oil spill and ensure marine environment protection.

Initial reports said the vessel was carrying about 2,000 liters of lube oil and 30,000 liters of automotive diesel oil, when it capsized near the shores of Barangay Malawaan at about 5:20 p.m. on Holy Tuesday, April 15. (PNA)

