PNP: Drowning most common incident during Holy Week

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) maintained it has been a generally peaceful Holy Week so far despite logging 28 incidents.

These events include drowning, road accidents, and arson.

In a statement on Good Friday, PNP broke down the incidents as follows:

16 drowning

2 road accidents in Metro Manila and Cagayan Valley

1 arson in the police provincial office in the Negros Island

3 fires in Metro Manila, Eastern Visayas, and Zamboanga Peninsula

‘Police officers, along with other agencies, immediately responded to the incidents,” the PNP said in Filipino.

In the same statement, PNP said it has already deployed a total of more than 68,000 personnel under its Ligtas SUMVAC (Summer Vacation) 2025 program to ensure the safety of Filipinos during the Holy Week.

“Many are expected to travel and go to churches, pilgrimage sites, terminals, beaches, malls, and other public places, so the PNP has strengthened its presence nationwide,” the PNP said.

Of the over 68,000 law enforcers, a total of more than 19,000 cops were deployed in churches; over 18,000 in main roads; more than 8,000 in terminals; over 10,000 in commercial areas; and more than 12,000 in tourist spots and recreation sites.

