PCG records 20,000 port passengers on Good Friday

MANILA, Philippines — Over 20,000 passengers in ports nationwide were observed by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Good Friday.

According to its report, the PCG recorded 20,950 port passengers from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. Of this figure, 10,150 were outbound passengers, and 10,800 were inbound passengers.

This figure was significantly lower than the 60,366 passengers logged from the same period on Maundy Thursday.

The PCG added that 4,760 personnel inspected 153 vessels and 56 motorbancas.

“The PCG has placed its districts, stations, and sub-stations on heightened alert from 13 to 20 April 2025 to manage the influx of port passengers,” the agency said in a statement.

For any concerns or inquiries this Holy Week, the seafaring public can contact the PCG through its official Facebook page or the Coast Guard Public Affairs Service (0927-560-7729).

Meanwhile, the Philippine Ports Authority on Wednesday said that the number of passengers in seaports nationwide could exceed the earlier projected 1.7 million.

