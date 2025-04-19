Holy Week drowning: 15 dead due to drowning – PNP
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) recorded 15 deaths due to drowning during the Holy Week.
In a statement on Good Friday, the PNP said that the Holy Week drowning fatalities involved eight minors and seven adults across the following regions:
- Two minors in Ilocos Region
- Three adults in Central Luzon
- Two minors and two adults in Calabarzon
- One minor in Mimaropa
- Two minors and one adult in Bicol Region
- One minor in Western Visayas
- One adult in the Cordillera Administrative Region
READ:
One-year-old baby drowns in pail of water in Sagbayan, Bohol
Cebu City drowning: 4-year-old tragically dies in Inayawan river
Drowning tops list of 28 Holy Week incidents, says PNP report
PNP chief Gen. Rommel Marbil reminded resort operators and local government units to ensure visitors’ safety.
“These heartbreaking incidents are a painful reminder of how quickly accidents can happen. I am appealing to everyone: never leave minors unattended near water, always wear life vests when necessary, and avoid swimming in areas without lifeguards or safety supervision,” Marbil said in the statement.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.