Holy Week drowning: 15 dead due to drowning – PNP

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) recorded 15 deaths due to drowning during the Holy Week.

In a statement on Good Friday, the PNP said that the Holy Week drowning fatalities involved eight minors and seven adults across the following regions:

Two minors in Ilocos Region

Three adults in Central Luzon

Two minors and two adults in Calabarzon

One minor in Mimaropa

Two minors and one adult in Bicol Region

One minor in Western Visayas

One adult in the Cordillera Administrative Region

READ:

Drowning tops list of 28 Holy Week incidents, says PNP report

PNP chief Gen. Rommel Marbil reminded resort operators and local government units to ensure visitors’ safety.

“These heartbreaking incidents are a painful reminder of how quickly accidents can happen. I am appealing to everyone: never leave minors unattended near water, always wear life vests when necessary, and avoid swimming in areas without lifeguards or safety supervision,” Marbil said in the statement.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP