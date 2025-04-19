cdn mobile

Holy Week drowning: 15 dead due to drowning – PNP

By: Jason Sigales - Inquirer.net | April 19,2025 - 07:30 AM
Holy Week drowning

Drowning remains to be the no. 1 cause of death this Holy Week, police say.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) recorded 15 deaths due to drowning during the Holy Week.

In a statement on Good Friday, the PNP said that the Holy Week drowning fatalities involved eight minors and seven adults across the following regions:

  • Two minors in Ilocos Region
  • Three adults in Central Luzon
  • Two minors and two adults in Calabarzon
  • One minor in Mimaropa
  • Two minors and one adult in Bicol Region
  • One minor in Western Visayas
  • One adult in the Cordillera Administrative Region

PNP chief Gen. Rommel Marbil reminded resort operators and local government units to ensure visitors’ safety.

“These heartbreaking incidents are a painful reminder of how quickly accidents can happen. I am appealing to everyone: never leave minors unattended near water, always wear life vests when necessary, and avoid swimming in areas without lifeguards or safety supervision,” Marbil said in the statement.

