Good Friday accident: 2 dead, 9 hurt as vehicle rams procession

BACOLOD CITY, Philipppines – Two persons were killed while nine others were wounded about 7:30 p.m. on Good Friday, when a vehicle crashed into a procession in Barangay Alangilan, Bacolod City, Negros Occidental.

One of the fatalities was a lay minister.

Col. Joeresty Coronica, Bacolod police director, said the nine injured individuals were taken to the various hospitals in Bacolod for serious cuts and bruises.

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) said quick responders were at the scene to assist the victims of the Good Friday accident.

“Our Philippine Red Cross Negros Occidental-Bacolod City Chapter Ambulance Team and RC humanitarian riders quickly responded to the incident,” the PRC said in a social media post on Friday night.

“One injured individual was brought to Metro Bacolod Hospital, while our team also provided first aid to the people inside the private car at the police station,” it added.

Coronica said a weeping elderly woman was seen clutching on to a pair of male shoes, saying her son and grandchild were among those rushed to the hospital.

An initial police report showed that a Toyota Innova driven by an Indian national hit a tricycle, a police patrol vehicle securing the procession, and those participating in the procession.

A witness said that had the patrol car not been in the area, more people would have been hurt.

The driver was arrested and was reportedly under the influence of liquor, a claim denied by his companion, who was with him in the vehicle. There were five Indian nationals inside the Innova van, including the driver.

Bacolod Bishop Patricio Buzon described the Good Friday accident as “very tragic and said the diocese would ensure that those hurt would get the proper medical treatment.

“We offer our condolences and help to the families,” the bishop said.

“We commend the souls of the departed to the mercy of God. For those who are affected. We continue to pray for them and offer our help,” Buzon said.

