Black Saturday quake: Magnitude 4.4 hits off Zambales coast

By: Dianne Sampang - @inquirerdotnet April 19,2025 - 10:05 AM

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit off the shore of Zambales town on Saturday morning, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Phivolcs said that the earthquake occurred west of San Narciso in Zambales at 7:33 a.m.

The earthquake was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 10 kilometers.

Further, Phivolcs recorded instrumental intensities in the following areas:

Intensity IV: Cabangan, Zambales

Intensity II: Abucay, Bataan; San Marcelino, Botolan, and San Antonio in Zambales

Intensity I: Subic, Zambales

Meanwhile, no damage to properties and aftershocks are expected.

