Black Saturday quake: Magnitude 4.4 hits off Zambales coast

By: Dianne Sampang - @inquirerdotnet April 19,2025 - 10:05 AM

Map showing the location of the Zambales earthquake. Screen-captured from Phivolcs website.

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit off the shore of Zambales town on Saturday morning, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Phivolcs said that the earthquake occurred west of San Narciso in Zambales at 7:33 a.m.

The earthquake was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 10 kilometers.

Further, Phivolcs recorded instrumental intensities in the following areas:

Intensity IV: Cabangan, Zambales
Intensity II: Abucay, Bataan; San Marcelino, Botolan, and San Antonio in Zambales
Intensity I: Subic, Zambales

Meanwhile, no damage to properties and aftershocks are expected.

TAGS: earthquake, Zambales
