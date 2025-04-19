Holy Week swimming safety tips: How to avoid drowning

CEBU CITY, Philippines – As thousands of Filipinos head to beaches for a well-deserved break, authorities are reminding the public to follow essential Holy Week swimming safety tips to avoid drowning and other beach-related accidents.

Many individuals take advantage of their time off work and school by traveling to their favorite vacation destinations, particularly beach resorts.

Apart from taking the time to reflect and observe the religious holiday, several individuals opt to also spend time with their loved ones while relaxing by the ocean.

Due to the expected surge of visitors at beach spots, authorities have started to monitor these areas to prevent tragic instances of drowning.

Drowning is considered as one of the most common incidents in the country during the Holy Week celebration.

As of Friday, April 18, the Philippine National Police (PNP) has recorded a total of 15 deaths due to drowning across the whole country.

These fatalities include eight minors and seven adults across the Ilocos region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, and the Cordillera Administrative Region.

To prevent any more tragic deaths, members of the community have been advised by the Department of Health (DOH) to be vigilant and to take note of safety tips to follow when going swimming.

Here are some safety tips from the DOH to avoid experiencing cramps that could lead to drowning this Holy Week:

How to prevent cramps while swimming:

Keep your body in a good condition. Drink eight to ten glasses of water everyday. Eat vegetables and fruits that are filled with electrolytes. Do warm up exercises before swimming. Do not swim if you are feeling tired. Wear life vests and use floaters when swimming at deep areas. Do not go swimming by yourself.

What to do when you experience cramps while swimming?

Stay calm and try to float on your back. Regulate your breathing. Try to inhale and exhale. Attempt to stretch the part of your body that is cramping. Ask for help from people nearby. Drink water after getting out of the water.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Red Cross reminded civilians to swim only in designated safe zones, wear protective swimwear, and avoid going to areas with jellyfish sightings to prioritize their safety.

This was after they recorded nine cases of jellyfish stings across the country during their Holy Week operations so far.

Here are the steps to treat a jellyfish sting according to the Philippine Red Cross:

Call the 143 hotline. Treatment for this kind of injuries vary on the type of jellyfish they encounter. In case of distress or a highly venomous sting, contact the PRC hotline 143. Douse the injured area with vinegar for stings from tropical jellyfish. For other types of jellyfish stings, soak the area in water for 20 minutes to relieve the pain you are feeling. Remove the remaining tentacles and apply a cold pack if there is no hot water. Monitor for further signs of distress and start Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) if necessary. Seek for medical assistance from professionals.

This Holy Week, the public is advised to stay alert and prioritize everyone’s safety while enjoying the beach on their much-anticipated break. /clorenciana

