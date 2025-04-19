menu
Life!

Stunning sunset bathes Dipolog Cathedral altar in gold on Maundy Thursday

Golden sunset in Dipolog Cathedral during a Maundy Thursday mass. (Photo courtesy of Armand Frasco via CBCP News/Facebook)

MANILA, Philippines — The golden sunset illuminated the altar of the Dipolog Cathedral in Zamboanga del Norte during Bishop Severo Caermare’s Maundy Thursday Mass of the Lord’s Supper.

Photos, taken by Armand Frasco of Ambibo.ph, were shared by CBCP News in its Facebook page. CBCP News is the news service of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines.

CBCP News regarded the sunset as a “rare alignment” where the sun shone down Rizal Avenue from Punta Corro.

Many netizens were in awe of the occurrence, with most of them saying it’s a “miracle” from God.

TAGS: Dipolog, Maundy Thursday
