Cebu Archbishop Palma on Tinieblas: Christ’s death brings new life

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the observance of Tinieblas entered its third and final day on Holy Saturday, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma emphasized the liturgy’s shift from mourning to hope.

He urged the faithful to reflect on the promise of new life through Christ’s resurrection.

In his reflection on Holy Saturday, April 19, Palma said the message of Holy Week affirms that Christ’s death was not the end, but the beginning of new life for those who believe.

He likened Jesus’ sacrifice to a buried seed that sprouts, grows, and bears fruit, bringing hope to many.

“Ang atong pamalandong sa kamatayon ni Jesus, gilubong, pero ang lubnganan di makapugong Niya. Sama sa liso nga moturok, sama sa mani nga may bag-ong kinabuhi, magdala kini’g paglaum, bag-ong kinabuhi, ug kalipay alang natong tanan. Nasiguro nato nga ang kamatayon dili modaog sa kinabuhi ni Cristo, ang kapungot dili modaog sa Iyang gugma,” he said.

He also urged the faithful to enter Easter not only as spectators of the liturgy but as people transformed by its meaning.

Palma said the resurrection should inspire a deep personal renewal and a stronger commitment to living out Christ’s teachings.

“Nasalig kita nga si Jesus nga mogawas sa lubnganan magdala bag-ong kinabuhi, dili lamang para Niya pero alang para natong tanan. Mag-ampo kita nga sa Iyang paggawas dala ang bag-ong pagkatawo, sa atong pag-uban, aduna’y kabag-ohan alang natong tanan,” he added.

A liturgy of shadows and light

Tinieblas, from the Latin word Tenebrae, meaning “darkness”, is a special liturgy in the Roman Catholic Church that recalls the suffering and death of Christ.

The service is held during the early hours of Holy Thursday, Good Friday, and Holy Saturday.

During the rite, 15 candles are lit at the start of the prayers, and one is extinguished after each psalm and hymn until only one remains.

The last candle, representing Christ, is not extinguished but hidden behind the altar or a curtain, symbolizing His burial.

The liturgy concludes with a moment of loud noise, traditionally symbolizing the earthquake that accompanied His death on the cross.

While the ritual follows a solemn progression of darkness, the hidden candle’s eventual return signifies hope and the assurance of Christ’s resurrection.

A call for renewal

Palma noted that the Tinieblas liturgy serves as both a reflection on Christ’s sacrifice and an invitation for personal transformation.

“Mahimo kitang bag-ong magtutuo nga magdala sa Iyang gugma, Iyang pasaylo, Iyang paglaum, Iyang mga maayong buhat sa tanang katawhan,” he said.

