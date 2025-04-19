Cebu weather: Warm, cloudy weather ahead for Cebu – Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As Holy Week continues, warm and humid weather is forecasted to persist across Cebu and the rest of the Visayas, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

This is due to the prevailing easterlies, or warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean.

In its latest advisory, Pagasa’s Visayas Regional Services Division (VISPRSD) said Cebu weather will be partly cloudy to at times cloudy skies, with localized rain showers or thunderstorms possible throughout the week.

READ: Holy Week starts with ‘dangerous’ heat forecast in 19 areas, says Pagasa

For Saturday, April 20, temperatures in Cebu are forecast to range between 27 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius.

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from east to northeast, while coastal waters are expected to remain slight to moderate.

From April 21 to 23, Pagass forecasts temperatures climbing between 27 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius for Cebu.

Wind and sea conditions will remain stable, with light to moderate easterly winds and slight to moderate coastal waves.

READ: Pagasa: Cebu heat index could reach up to 42 °C this April

According to a report from the Inquirer on Saturday, Pagasa weather specialist Grace Castañeda said the easterlies were bringing warm and moist air that contributes to hot and humid conditions, while also creating chances for isolated rain showers, thunderstorms, and lightning.

The same weather pattern is expected to prevail over Luzon, including Metro Manila, as well as Palawan, Visayas, and most parts of Mindanao.

Castañeda noted that localized thunderstorms, especially in areas affected by easterlies, could trigger flash floods and landslides.

READ: Hot weather, cloudy skies forecast on Black Saturday — Pagasa

In particular, she said parts of Surigao del Sur and Davao Oriental were already experiencing cloudy skies with scattered rain, thunderstorms, and lightning due to the ongoing weather system.

Pagasa also reported that no gale warning had been raised over any seaboard in the country as of Saturday morning, and no low-pressure area or tropical cyclone was being monitored inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP