Jessica Jawad-Honoridez is Sportsman of the Year awardee

CEBU CITY, Philippines – For the first time in nearly four decades, the Sportswriters Association of Cebu (SAC) confers one of the highest honors to a woman—and Jessica “Jiji” Jawad-Honoridez is a well-deserved choice.

As one of Cebu’s most decorated coaches and a well-respected sports official and organizer, she will be recognized as the 39th SAC-San Miguel Corporation All-Cebu Sports Awards’ Sportsman of the Year on April 26 at SM Seaside City- Cebu at the South Road Propertiesm here.

Honoridez’s path to distinction was shaped by both triumphs and heartaches.

As a former table tennis player and a Chemical Engineering student at Southwestern University, she once dreamed of joining her brother, the late Erne Jawad, in the national team.

However, tragedy struck when Erne was fatally stabbed while doing preparations for an event he was organizing, redirecting Jessica’s life in an unexpected way.

To honor her brother’s memory, Jessica organized a tournament, which started small but grew into one of the longest-running table tennis events in the country—the Jawad’s Cup, now on its way to its 33rd year.

Against the odds, Jessica nurtured this event despite limited sponsorship and resources, relying on her family’s support and the generosity of individual donors, mostly also former athletes.

Her ability to ensure professionalism and fairness, even with her own players officiating, set a standard that has kept the tournament thriving.

Mentor, friend, coach

Beyond her work with the Jawad’s Cup, Honoridez has managed numerous table tennis events, coached athletes mainly to national prominence, and instilled a strong sense of discipline in her players.

Strict during training and competitions, she also acts as a nurturing mentor—often like a mother or older sister—outside of the sporting arena.

Jessica’s dedication extends far beyond medals and trophies as it later led her to becoming University of Cebu’s athletic directress and later as Commissioner of the Cebu City Sports Commission.

She champions the well-being and growth of athletes as she emphasizes education as a critical fallback after their varsity days, ensuring they are prepared for life beyond sports.

Honoridez, however, said, she couldn’t do all of it without the support of UC’s owner, Atty. Agusto Go and his daughter, now UC’s president Candice Gotianuy.

UC and the Go’s tireless support for their sports program according to Jessica, has made her dream of producing an Olympian a reality thru weightlifters Elreen Ann Ando and Februar Ceniza.

This as Honoridez fought for the weightlifting program of UC to stay even as competitions were rare.

Honoridez’s influence, however, reaches deep into the sports community, where she is regarded as a dependable figure during challenging times, sharing her blessings with others—even sportswriters.

For Jessica Jawad-Honoridez, the Sportswriters Association of Cebu serves as an inspiration.

“You sportswriters keep us going! Whether in victory or adversity, your stories solve problems and motivate coaches and athletes to strive for the best results,” Honoridez says.

