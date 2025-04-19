Cebu Capitol compound to host modern health care facility

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A modern primary health care facility will rise inside the Cebu Provincial Capitol Compound. It shall be located at the former Palace of Justice Building right beside another health facility, the Sugbo Wellness Center.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia announced this during the orientation of PhilHealth’s Konsulta Benefit Package Program on April 8 at the Social Hall. It was attended by regional and provincial directors of various national line agencies operating in the province.

“Here in Cebu, we refuse to be dragged down by all the negativity and the noisy social media exercises in futility. We would rather accomplish solid performance for those who need help—the marginalized,” Gov. Gwen said.

During the same event, PhilHealth Regional Vice President Marjorie Cabrieto also presented the Governor with the accreditation of the Cebu Provincial Health Office Clinic as an official provider of PhilHealth’s Konsulta Benefit Program—making it the first provincial health clinic in Central Visayas to be accredited as such.

“I hope that when I leave office, we shall have impacted more lives and have left them better off,” she added.

The new primary care facility will offer a wide range of services, including an information center, clinics and consultations, hemodialysis, clinical laboratories, mammograms, ultrasound services, a dental clinic, an eye clinic, and X-ray services—all free of charge under the Konsulta Program.

The Capitol health care facility is not meant to compete with existing primary care centers across the province but to complement them, ensuring that current healthcare providers are not overwhelmed.

The Cebu Provincial Government aims to create a unified and complete healthcare network so that no one is denied primary care, supporting the full implementation of the Konsulta Program.

Also present during the event were Vice Governor Hilario Davide III and the members of the Provincial Board.

