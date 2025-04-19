FDCP, DepEd to introduce film curriculum to SHS students

The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) and the Department of Education (DepEd) have initiated discussions for collaborative efforts in launching a film curriculum tailored for senior high school students (SHS).

FDCP Chairman Jose Javier Reyes and Education Secretary Sonny Angara recently held a meeting to discuss the new partnership, which will favor SHS students considering a path in filmmaking and storytelling.

This collaboration aligns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s objective to enhance SHS students’ employability after graduation.

Last month, the FDCP held a press conference to officially announce its expanded incentives and training programs aimed at revitalizing efforts to support local filmmakers and storytellers.

“We’re organizing a workshop to help actors create self-audition tapes and exploring a program with the Directors’ Guild of the Philippines Inc. (DGPI) to strengthen collaboration between actors and directors,” the chairperson stated at the time.

In addition to expanding incentives, particularly for short films, documentaries, and animated projects, the agency is also focusing on enhancing international collaborations.

Reyes shared that the FDCP seeks to finalize a co-production deal with France for the Cannes Film Festival in October. “If we secure this agreement, Filipino films co-produced with France will receive the same benefits as French films,” he said.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) also announced last month that the government is providing grants of up to $180,000 (P10 million) to attract Hollywood filmmakers to set their movies in the Philippines.

In addition to the mentioned grant, the program is also expected to provide a cash rebate of up to 25 percent through the FDCP, which operates under the Office of the President.

