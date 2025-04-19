Piala loses to Tanzanian in WBC Grand Prix

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano boxer Bryx Piala of the ARQ Boxing Stable fell short in the Round of 32 of the World Boxing Council (WBC) Grand Prix in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, last April 17, against unbeaten Tanzanian foe Juma Choki.

Choki walked away with a unanimous decision victory against Piala after a lopsided six-round battle in the featherweight division. All three judges favored Choki with the scores of 59-55, 59-55, and 58-56.

With the defeat, Piala dropped to nine wins with three defeats and three knockouts. It was also his second straight defeat following his Japan debut last year against Mikito Nakano where he lost by stoppage.

Meanwhile, Choki remained undefeated with 10 wins, three knockouts, and one draw.

It was already clear from the opening bell who was the better boxer between Piala and Choki as the latter established himself well with well-timed jabs and straights that kept Piala at bay.

Choki utilized his speed and timing to land his jabs perfectly, while forcing Piala to the defensive.

Piala had to break through Choki’s jabs and defense to land a body shot that highlighted his round.

Choki upped the ante in the ensuing rounds, outboxing Piala with perfectly-timed combinations to the head and body, while disrupting the Cebuano with sharp jabs.

The 24-year-old Tanzanian former amateur standout dictated the pace of the bout, while Piala had difficulties landing a solid shot.

Choki’s aggressiveness combined with sharp jabs and well-timed combinations continued throughout the bout, earning him the victory and a ticket to the Round of 16.

