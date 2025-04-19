SHS-AdC Magis Eagles relish PRISAA gold, rise in beach volleyball

CEBU CITY, Philippines — From being known as the region’s high school basketball powerhouse, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles are proving they can soar beyond their traditional sport.

Long known for their prowess in basketball, football, and indoor volleyball, SHS-AdC is now an emerging contender in beach volleyball — a statement made clear with their historic gold medal finish in the 2025 PRISAA National Games held in Tuguegarao City.

In their first-ever appearance on the national beach volleyball stage, the Magis Eagles defied expectations by toppling Western Visayas (Region 6) in the gold medal match.

New era for SHS-AdC

The win not only marked a surprising upset but also put SHS-AdC on the map as a legitimate contender in a sport still gaining traction within the school’s athletic program.

“This gold medal is a breakthrough and a signal of a new era for SHS-AdC beach volleyball,” said athletic director JR Inot.

“It’s a proud moment for us. I believe we’ll continue to be competitive moving forward under the guidance of our dedicated coaches — Coach Arenasa, Coach Rivera, and Coach Duba,” he added.

The team — composed of Niño Brigz Arsolon, Ian Ralph Landao, and Yhannick Geairain — brought home the school’s first-ever PRISAA National Games beach volleyball gold.

Even more impressive, they accomplished the feat on their debut, writing a new chapter in the Magis Eagles’ growing sports legacy.

“They were given the chance to represent Cebu, and they didn’t waste it. From the regionals to the nationals, they went all the way,” Inot said.

Future potential

For Arsolon, the team’s co-captain, the victory was both a reward and a responsibility — a culmination of months of intense training and a glimpse into the program’s future potential.

“It feels incredible! Winning at the PRISAA Nationals is something we’ll always remember,” said Arsolon. “All the hard work, the late-night practices at Wiggy’s, and the sacrifices — it all paid off.”

Despite the sweltering heat and tough competition in Tuguegarao, the Magis Eagles kept their composure. Arsolon credited their coaches for instilling a winning mindset and the heart to overcome adversity.

“Our coaches taught us how to play beach volleyball the right way, but more importantly, they taught us to play with heart. That mindset carried us through every match,” he said. “We were also inspired by our teammates and families who believed in us,” he said.

With Arsolon and Landao graduating this school year, the torch is now passed to Geairain to lead the next generation of SHS-AdC beach volleyball hopefuls — a transition that signals the school’s commitment to developing the sport beyond a one-time victory.

“We wanted to show that even if SHS-AdC isn’t traditionally recognized for beach volleyball, we have the talent, drive, and heart to compete with the best and we also want to make a history. Winning the gold was our way of making a statement,” Arsolon said.

