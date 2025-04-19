Christian Balunan moves closer to world title shot in latest rankings

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Christian Balunan, one of Villamor Boxing Gym’s (VBG) fastest-rising prospects, continues his steady ascent toward a world title shot.

In the latest International Boxing Federation (IBF) world rankings for the minimumweight division, the Consolacion, Cebu native climbed one spot, moving from No. 6 to No. 5.

This latest rise cements his status as one of the division’s top contenders.

Balunan nosed out Australian Alex Winwood, who now occupies his previous ranking at No. 6.

This is the second time this year that the 25-year-old Cebuano has improved his position in the IBF rankings. Back in January, he jumped from No. 11 to No. 7, and now he’s just two steps away from a world title shot.

Currently ahead of Balunan are fellow Filipino Joey Canoy at No. 3 and former world champion Ginjiro Shigeoka of Japan at No. 4. The top two slots remain vacant, adding excitement to the division’s immediate future.

Shigeoka is slated to challenge reigning IBF world minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran. Should Taduran retain his title, a potential title eliminator between Balunan and Canoy could be in play—regardless of the outcome of Taduran vs. Shigeoka bout.

UNBLEMISHED PROFESSIONAL RECORD

Trained by veteran coach and matchmaker Edito Villamor, Balunan holds an unblemished professional record of 12 wins with 7 knockouts.

His career momentum surged following a technical decision victory over former world title challenger Robert Paradero in December. That fight ended in the fifth round due to a cut on Paradero’s head, with Balunan ahead on all three judges’ scorecards.

Prior to that, Balunan chalked up impressive stoppage victories over tough opponents Dexter Alimento and Clyde Azarcon, winning via technical knockout and knockout, respectively.

Additionally, his regular appearances in fight cards promoted by PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions have played a significant role in boosting his profile and world ranking.

Aside from his standing in the IBF, Balunan is also currently ranked No. 14 in the World Boxing Organization (WBO) minimumweight division—further proof of his growing reputation in the global boxing scene.

