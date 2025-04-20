Occidental Mindoro capsized vessel: Death toll rises to 6, 5 still missing

MANILA, Philippines — The death toll from the capsized vessel MV Hong Hai 16 off Rizal town in Occidental Mindoro has climbed to six, with five crew members still missing, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) confirmed on Good Friday.

The PCG said the first body was found by Special Operations Group divers at 2:10 p.m. at the MV Hong Hai 16’s accommodation area, while the second body was recovered at 3:28 p.m. in the cargo area.

The agency earlier clarified that despite its name, the Hong Hai 16 was actually a Philippine-flagged vessel operated by Kean Peaks Corp., but the agency did not reveal more details.

The vessel was dredging sand when it capsized about 100 meters off Barangay Malawaan in Rizal town on Holy Tuesday.

The vessel had a crew of 25 members, including 13 Filipinos and 12 Chinese nationals.

Out of the 25 crew members, the PCG said 14 were rescued while rescuers searched for the remaining 11 crewmen. With six bodies accounted, five are still missing.

On Wednesday, a Filipino crew member and Chinese national were found dead following the search-and-rescue operations by the PCG and concerned agencies.

Two more bodies were found on Thursday, before two others were found on Friday.

No environmental threat

According to the PCG, “no significant environmental threat has been identified” after oil-spill containment booms were placed to prevent a possible environmental hazard.

The PCG initially reported that the vessel was carrying about 2,000 liters of lube oil and 30,000 liters of automotive diesel oil, when it capsized.

But the coast guard said surface monitoring conducted on Holy Saturday showed no traces of an oil spill in the vicinity.

In coordination with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the PCG said a water sampling was conducted and sent for laboratory analysis to ensure continued environmental safety in the vicinity.

The operator of the Hong Hai 16, identified as Kean Peak Corp., has contracted a professional salvor to undertake salvage operations, the PCG said.

The salvor’s equipment, it added, was expected to arrive onsite on Monday.

In February 2023, a tanker carrying 800,000 liters of industrial fuel sank 369 meters, about 14 kilometers northeast of Balisangan Point, Pola, Oriental Mindoro.

