cdn mobile

SRP car accident: 9 vehicles involved in Cebu City smash-up on Easter Sunday

By: By Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital Senior Multimedia Reporter | April 20,2025 - 09:49 AM

Two of the nine vehicles involved in a vehicle smash-up on Easter Sunday morning, April 20, in SRP, Cebu City

Two of the nine vehicles involved in a vehicle smash-up on Easter Sunday morning, April 20, in SRP, Cebu City. | Photo courtesy of Ramil Ayuman

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least nine vehicles were involved in a smash-up at the South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City on Easter Sunday morning, April 20.

SRP car accident: 9 vehicles involved in Cebu City smash-up on Easter Sunday

Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

An initial investigation by the SRP Patrol Group revealed that the accident occurred when the driver of one of the sport utility vehicles (SUVs) reportedly fell asleep while driving along the southbound lane of F. Vestil Street in SRP.

The SUV crashed into a parked vehicle, which then collided with another, causing a chain-reaction crash involving several other cars.

Further investigation into the incident is still ongoing. /clorenciana

READ: Nursing aide dies after getting run over by truck in Cebu City

2 motorcycle riders dead in Cavite road mishap

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu Daily News, road collision, South Road Properties (SRP)
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.