SRP car accident: 9 vehicles involved in Cebu City smash-up on Easter Sunday

By: By Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital Senior Multimedia Reporter | April 20,2025 - 09:49 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least nine vehicles were involved in a smash-up at the South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City on Easter Sunday morning, April 20.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

An initial investigation by the SRP Patrol Group revealed that the accident occurred when the driver of one of the sport utility vehicles (SUVs) reportedly fell asleep while driving along the southbound lane of F. Vestil Street in SRP.

The SUV crashed into a parked vehicle, which then collided with another, causing a chain-reaction crash involving several other cars.

Further investigation into the incident is still ongoing. /clorenciana

