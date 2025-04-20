Badian boat capsizing: Lolo, grandchild dead after motor banca tragedy

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A family outing turned tragic after a motor banca capsized off the coast of Barangay Manduyong on Black Saturday, April 19, resulting in the deaths of a 67-year-old grandfather and his 17-year-old granddaughter.

Badian boat accident: Lolo, grandchild die after motor banca capsizes

The victims were identified as Silvio Bajo Verano and Lhenyl Faith Verano Diez.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m., police in Badian confirmed.

READ: Occidental Mindoro capsized vessel: Death toll rises to 6, 5 still missing

Coast Guard recovers 2 more bodies from capsized Chinese vessel

Initial investigations showed that residents of Brgy. Manduyong called for help after huge waves led a small motor banca to capsize.

The vessel was carrying four passengers, including the two who died, all of whom were family members.

Rescuers from the local disaster and rescue unit, Philippine Coast Guard, and the police managed to save two minor passengers namely Bea Veronica Verano Biosano, 14; and Solenn Marie Verano Diez, 12.

A few minutes later, they found Lhenyl. All three underaged girls were rushed to the hospital but physicians declared Lhenyl dead on arrival.

It took divers and rescuers a few hours before they retrieved the body of Silvio, the victims’ grandfather. He was found submerged underwater about five meters deep.

Authorities continue to conduct further investigation into the incident as of this report.

Badian is a third-class municipality located approximately 100 kilometers southwest of Cebu City. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP