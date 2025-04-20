Easter message: Marcos urges Filipinos to ‘make a difference’

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivered his Easter message on Sunday, calling on Filipinos to remember the resurrection of Jesus Christ and urging them to take action to “make a difference.”

Marcos also reminded the public of Christ’s love shown through his resurrection and his invitation “to rise with Him through policies that heal, through laws that protect, and through governance that leaves no one behind.”

“The triumph of Easter Sunday is not just a celebration filled with hope and aspiration for a better tomorrow, but also a testament to the victory of life over death, hope over despair, and light over darkness. It is a clear and solemn affirmation that challenges are not the end, but the means for the reward that we, too, shall receive, through our faithfulness in doing the will of the Almighty,” the president said.

Aligning the resurrection with the lives of Filipino people, Marcos said it is insufficient to say that “He is risen, while leaving others buried in debt, in hunger, and silence.”

“If Christ walked out of the tomb, then no one should remain sealed inside theirs. The Resurrection is not just a moment to celebrate, it is a call to action,” he said.

“We must rise, not merely in belief, but in deeds, and not only in prayer, but in action. The stone has been rolled away. We are now exposed not just to boundless possibilities, but also to the knowledge that we, too, can make a difference.”

“Let us manifest the strength of our faith with the work of our hands and, together, build the Bagong Pilipinas we aspire for our people,” he added.

