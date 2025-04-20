Mandaue Runners Group organizes fun run for a cause

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – To celebrate their first anniversary, the Mandaue Runners Group (MRG) is organizing a fun run for a cause on June 15 that will benefit SPED student runners and Mandaue City’s grassroots program.

Proceeds of the fun run, that MRG is organizing in partnership with the Mandaue City Athletics and Sports Development Office, headed by Olympian Mary Joy Tabal, will be spent on the purchase of running shoes and gears for aspiring young athletes.

Irregardless of age or gender, enthusiasts are encouraged to join the group’s 3k, 5k, and 10k anniversary fun run that will start at the Mandaue City Sports and Cultural Center grounds, MRG said in an advisory.

READ: Cesafi to hold fun run, All-Star Game to celebrate silver anniversary

Cash prizes await the winners while medals will be given to the finishers of the fun run.

Interested runners are advised to visit MRG’s Facebook page for the registration link.

Community runs

MRG started last year to especially promote the health benefits of joining fun runs.

“Mandaue Runners Group (MRG) is a thriving community of passionate runners dedicated to promoting health, wellness, and camaraderie through running. More than just a running club, we are a family that supports and inspires one another, whether in achieving personal fitness goals or contributing to meaningful causes. Our core value, “Run for a Better You,” reflects our mission to encourage a healthier lifestyle while making a positive impact on the community,” it said.

Since its creation, MRG had been organizing early Saturday morning community runs that would start and end at the Mandaue City Hall grounds.

Participants start with a zumba as they assemble at 4:30 a.m. to stretch their muscles and before they start to run to a specified 5k or 10k route.

The get to enjoy the view as they also bond with their co-runners during their weekly community runs.

At the finish line, they then share an early morning breakfast consisting of hot sikwati and puto maya.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP