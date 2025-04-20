DepEd partners with DSWD to combat bullying, boost child dev’t

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) is working with the Department of Social Work and Development (DSWD) to implement a program to equip parents with more knowledge in child development, Education Secretary Sonny Angara said.

In a statement on Saturday, Angara said the program will be part of a bid against bullying and was in response to a call from Senator Sherwin Gatchalian to implement the Parent Effectiveness Service (PES) Act.

“DepEd is working closely with the DSWD to pilot a school-based PES program in high-need areas, particularly those with elevated cases of bullying, teenage pregnancy, and malnutrition,” Angara said.

READ: Intensive anti-bullying campaign in schools, universities pushed in Cebu City

“Programs are set up to equip parents with the knowledge and tools to guide their children, uphold their rights and foster positive, nurturing relationships both at home and in school,” Angara added.

Child development

The Parent Effectiveness Service Act or Republic Act No. 11908 seeks to expand the knowledge and skills of parents and guardians in child development.

It lapsed into law in July 2022.

Its implementing rules and regulations were finalized in June 2023.

Gatchalian made the call for the law’s implementation in a statement last Sunday, after two Grade 8 students were stabbed by their classmates outside their school in Las Piñas City.

“We fully support Senator Win Gatchalian’s call for the implementation of the Parent Effectiveness Service Act as a key strategy to combat school bullying,” Angara said.

“Empowered parents are our first line of defense in protecting children’s rights and well-being,” he added.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP