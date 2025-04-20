506 passengers rescued after ferry runs aground in Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Around 500 passengers were rescued when a roll-on-roll-off ferry ran aground near the Port or Jagna in Bohol, authorities confirmed.

The Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) responded to a distress call from M/V Lite Ferry 5 on Black Saturday, April 19.

The passenger vessel, bound for Cagayan de Oro City, reportedly got stuck on the shallow waters near Jagna Port shortly after departure.

“The vessel, en route to Cagayan de Oro, was maneuvering to depart when it drifted into shallow waters due to low tide, approximately 200 meters from the port,” the PCG-7 wrote in a statement.

The Coast Guard immediately conducted rescue operations, together with Philippine Navy, Jagna Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Bantay Dagat, and local fisherfolks. after receiving notifications from concerned citizens and upon verification from the ship’s crew.

It lasted the entire night.

By morning of Easter Sunday, April 20, they have accounted all 506 passengers and crew members aboard, and brought them back to shore on the Port of Jagna.

No one was reported injured.

In the meantime, PCG officers have conducted initial inspections on the vessel and found no internal hull damage.

“A full marine safety and environmental assessment is underway,” PCG-7 added.

Authorities have also dispatched a tugboat from Cebu to extract the vessel.

